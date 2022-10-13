Vanguard launches two regional ESG ETFs

The ETFs focus on the emerging markets and developed Asia Pacific regions

ESG Emerging Markets All Cap UCITS ETF and ESG Developed Asia Pacific All Cap UCITS ETF are part of Vanguard's targeted expansion into the ESG ETF range.

The ETFs, which Vanguard said are "designed to serve as core building blocks for ESG-aware portfolios", have been listed on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana, Six Swiss Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

The emerging market launch tracks the FTSE Emerging All Cap Choice index, with an ongoing charges figure of 0.24%, while the developed Asia Pacific ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Choice index, with an ongoing charges figure of 0.17%.

Vanguard's exclusionary ESG funds track benchmarks, then apply screening criteria to avoid exposure to industries such as weapons and non-renewable energy.

Fong Yee Chan, Vanguard's head of ESG strategy, UK and Europe, said: "Exclusionary ESG index products enable investors to incorporate their ESG preferences into their investments, while retaining the key advantages of index funds: diversification, transparency and low costs. Interest in ESG index investing continues to rise with European industry net cash flow doubling last year."