Vanguard launches two regional ESG ETFs

Emerging market and Asia Pacific

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETFs focus on the emerging markets and developed Asia Pacific regions
Image:

The ETFs focus on the emerging markets and developed Asia Pacific regions

Vanguard has launched two new ESG focused ETFs, focused on emerging markets and developed Asia Pacific regions.

ESG Emerging Markets All Cap UCITS ETF and ESG Developed Asia Pacific All Cap UCITS ETF are part of Vanguard's targeted expansion into the ESG ETF range.

The ETFs, which Vanguard said are "designed to serve as core building blocks for ESG-aware portfolios", have been listed on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana, Six Swiss Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

The emerging market launch tracks the FTSE Emerging All Cap Choice index, with an ongoing charges figure of 0.24%, while the developed Asia Pacific ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Choice index, with an ongoing charges figure of 0.17%.

Vanguard's exclusionary ESG funds track benchmarks, then apply screening criteria to avoid exposure to industries such as weapons and non-renewable energy.

Fong Yee Chan, Vanguard's head of ESG strategy, UK and Europe, said: "Exclusionary ESG index products enable investors to incorporate their ESG preferences into their investments, while retaining the key advantages of index funds: diversification, transparency and low costs. Interest in ESG index investing continues to rise with European industry net cash flow doubling last year."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Fed still afraid of doing 'too little' on inflation

Equiduct expands ETP offerings to include crypto and fixed income

More on ETFs

The ETF tracks the Solactive ISS ESG Developed Markets Paris-Aligned benchmark index.
ETFs

Goldman Sachs AM launches Paris-aligned Climate World Equity ETF

Listed on the London Stock Exchange

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 October 2022 • 1 min read
The new products include cryptocurrency, fixed income and commodity ETPs
ETFs

Equiduct expands ETP offerings to include crypto and fixed income

Almost doubles ETP selection

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 October 2022 • 1 min read
ESG ETFs now represent 17.7% of total assets invested in ETFs in Europe.
ETFs

Morningstar: European ETFs and ETCs see €7.9bn outflows in Q3

ESG ETFs gathered €14.9bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Bank of England responds to Treasury Committee's questioning over bond buying intervention

06 October 2022 • 5 min read
06

The future of UK gilts

07 October 2022 • 1 min read
13 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Channel Islands - October 2022

Register now
Trustpilot