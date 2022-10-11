abrdn European Logistics Income trust appoints new lead manager as Castelein resigns

With immediate effect, Castelein will be replaced by Troels Andersen, who joined abrdn in April 2011 and is based in Copenhagen. Castelein will remain at abrdn until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover of his duties.

Andersen will be supported by existing team members Geoff Hepburn, Attila Molnar and Ross Hutchison, in addition to abrdn's specialist pan-European investment and asset management team.

Since 2019, Andersen has been fund manager of abrdn's multi-sector European Long Income Real Estate fund, which has a gross asset value of around €150m.

Prior to this, he managed abrdn's €500m Aberdeen Property Nordic I fund, together with a further segregated value-add mandate. He was previously a member of abrdn's Nordic and European investment committees, which approve all major decisions for investments in the region.

Andersen brings 25 years of real estate investment experience, including logistics asset transactions, together with knowledge of debt facility management, having spent the first part of his career working for German banks in both Germany and the UK.

Tony Roper, chair of abrdn European Logistics Income, said: "Evert has been with us since our IPO in December 2017 and has been a valued member of the wider abrdn European real estate team. The board thanks him for his determined contribution and we wish him the very best in his future career.

"The board looks forward to working with Troels and we remain confident in the outlook for the company which is focused on the long-term European logistics growth story."