Kwarteng brings medium-term fiscal plan forward to the end of October

Accompanied by OBR forecast

The fiscal strategy was announced on 26 September following calls by the markets for the government to take action to prevent further economic turmoil | Credit: HM Treasury
The fiscal strategy was announced on 26 September following calls by the markets for the government to take action to prevent further economic turmoil | Credit: HM Treasury

Kwasi Kwarteng will be bringing the government’s medium-term fiscal plan and accompanying economic forecasts forward from November to 31 October.

In a letter to Treasury Select Committee chair Mel Stride, Kwarteng wrote on Monday (10 October) that although he had originally said that an economic and fiscal forecast would be published alongside the medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November, he had decided to bring this date forward to 31 October.

Kwarteng explained the new forecast date will allow the OBR to conduct "an in-depth assessment of the economy and public finances".

Bank of England rules out emergency rate rise as Treasury lines up new fiscal plan

The fiscal strategy was announced on 26 September following calls by the markets for the government and the Bank of England to take action to prevent further economic turmoil following the release of the Mini Budget on 23 September. 

The Treasury said that Kwarteng will reveal a fiscal plan, which will "set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium-term".

Just last week, government sources close to the leadership had briefed several news outlets that the publication of the fiscal strategy would be accelerated to later this month, only for the chancellor to refute this in a GB News interview on Tuesday (4 October). 

