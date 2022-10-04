Bank of England continues cautious approach to gilt buying

Purchases just £22m in bonds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The bank stayed well below its maximum cap on gilt buying yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts
Image:

The bank stayed well below its maximum cap on gilt buying yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts

The Bank of England has continued a cautious approach to gilt buying as part of its temporary market intervention, purchasing just £22m in bonds yesterday (3 October).

After launching an emergency bond buyback programme last week, the central bank has been holding auctions to purchase a maximum of £5bn in gilts every day.

However, the bank stayed well below its maximum yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts, compared to £1.89bn that was offered by bond investors and rejected.

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

In the four operations since the buyback program began, the bank has bought less than £3.7bn in gilts compared with a maximum of £20bn and has been offered less than £8bn by investors.

The central bank has only hit its £5bn cap for gilt buying once in the last week, but has reaffirmed that it "stands ready to purchase up to £5bn of long-dated conventional gilts in each auction" in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, gilt yields have returned to pre-Mini Budget levels, with ten-year gilt yields dropping below 4% yesterday.

Despite this, they still remain noticeably higher than even a few months ago, with ten-year gilt yields sitting at 0.97% at the start of the year, 2.9% at the start of September and 3.8% today.

Truss slashes regulation for thousands of newly-defined small companies

Market watchers have taken this caution from the bank as a signal that it does not want to be seen as propping up government borrowing through keeping costs low, known as ‘fiscal dominance'.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Square Mile removes Matthews Asia and Franklin fund ratings

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn

More on UK

The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget | Credit: HM Treasury
UK

Kwarteng sparks confusion over release date of medium-term fiscal plan

Contradicts government officials

Valeria Martinez
clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride, who has repeatedly called for OBR forecasts, credited the chancellor for the move. Credit: Andrew Parsons/Number 10
Cost of Living

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

From 23 November

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng discuss the Mini Budget. Rory Arnold / No 10 Downing Street
UK

'The great Truss retreat': U-turn on 45% tax rate 'not the solution' to market turmoil

Uncertain outlook for gilts and sterling

Valeria Martinez
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

28 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... UK equities

28 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

Somerset boss set for minister job as L&G's Wilson turns down role - reports

29 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

BoE gilt market intervention gives 'breathing room' to embattled pension schemes

28 September 2022 • 6 min read
06

deVere Group pulls all UK property investment projects

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
05 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

PA360 Conference North 2022

Register now
Trustpilot