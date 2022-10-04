Bank of England continues cautious approach to gilt buying

The bank stayed well below its maximum cap on gilt buying yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts

After launching an emergency bond buyback programme last week, the central bank has been holding auctions to purchase a maximum of £5bn in gilts every day.

However, the bank stayed well below its maximum yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts, compared to £1.89bn that was offered by bond investors and rejected.

In the four operations since the buyback program began, the bank has bought less than £3.7bn in gilts compared with a maximum of £20bn and has been offered less than £8bn by investors.

The central bank has only hit its £5bn cap for gilt buying once in the last week, but has reaffirmed that it "stands ready to purchase up to £5bn of long-dated conventional gilts in each auction" in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, gilt yields have returned to pre-Mini Budget levels, with ten-year gilt yields dropping below 4% yesterday.

Despite this, they still remain noticeably higher than even a few months ago, with ten-year gilt yields sitting at 0.97% at the start of the year, 2.9% at the start of September and 3.8% today.

Market watchers have taken this caution from the bank as a signal that it does not want to be seen as propping up government borrowing through keeping costs low, known as ‘fiscal dominance'.