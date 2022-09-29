Liz Truss defends Mini Budget despite BoE intervention

Liz Truss insisted that the UK’s economic problems were a result of global factors, such as the war in Ukraine, not a result of government policy | Credit: Andrew Parsons/Number 10

In her first comments since the Bank of England's intervention in the gilt markets, Truss defended her plans, arguing the government "had to take decisive action".

The government's new fiscal policies have had significant repercussions on the UK economy, with the value of sterling sinking to a record low with the dollar and prompting the Bank of England to step in and enact a gilt buying operation.

"This is the right plan that we have set out. Of course there will always be people who will oppose particular measures, and it is not necessarily easy, but we have to do it," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Of course, some of these decisions are difficult. Some people do not like them, but what I could not do is allow the situation to drift. That is why my government has taken urgent action," she told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Responding to concerns over pension funds, she told BBC Radio Bristol that the Bank of England does a "very good job" of looking after pensions.

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Truss said that the issues faced by the UK are similar to those of other countries. She insisted that the UK's economic problems were a result of global factors, such as the war in Ukraine, not a result of government policy.

"But what is absolutely right is the UK government stepped in and acted at this difficult time. We have seen difficult markets around the world because of the difficult international situation we face," she added.