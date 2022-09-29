Shareholders approve AssetCo share buyback scheme

The programme was passed at a general meeting on 28 September and will commence today (29 September). It will see the purchase of up to 14,929,297 ordinary shares, representing up to 10% of the company's issued capital.

In a stock exchange announcement, the company said share repurchases will take place in "open market transactions" and "may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and trading volume".

According to the terms of the of the programme, maximum price paid for an ordinary share will not be more than 105% of the average middle market closing price of an ordinary share on AIM for the five business days preceding the date of purchase.

The move to launch the programme came in the wake of increased share capital following the acquisition of River and Mercantile.