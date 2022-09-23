Link Group takeover deal collapses on FCA Woodford conditions

Three conditions that were necessary to allow the deal to go ahead have not been and are unlikely to be satisfied,.

An Australian Stock Exchange announcement released today (23 September) revealed that three conditions that were necessary to allow the deal to go ahead have not been and are unlikely to be satisfied, resulting in the termination of the acquisition.

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

These conditions were the Woodford Matters condition, the UK Financial Conduct Authority condition and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier condition.

The statement read: "Under the scheme implementation deed between Link Group and Dye & Durham, the time for satisfaction of the outstanding conditions precedent has expired. There is no expectation that the outstanding conditions precedent for the transaction will be satisfied.

"Accordingly, at the second court hearing today, the court declined to make orders approving the scheme and dismissed the proceedings."

Link Group said it was "disappointed" to inform shareholders the deal had collapsed, but said it was still considering paying a fully franked special dividend of A$0.08 per Link Group share.

Dye & Durham also said it was disappointed at the news but sought to reassure investors that it still has a "robust pipeline".

‘Woodford matters'

At a special general meeting held on 22 August 2022 to discuss the deal, chair of the Link Group board Michael Carapiet specified that the success of the deal relied on "certain matters not occurring before the second court hearing".

Valuation blunder at Schroder UK Public Private adds salt to wounds of ex-Woodford trust investors

This included "certain Woodford Matters" and no Link material adverse change occurring before the hearing.

"Link Fund Solutions Limited is in ongoing confidential discussions with the FCA regarding matters relating to the Woodford investigation," he said. "The outcomes of these discussions are uncertain and could be relevant to the Woodford Matters condition in the scheme implementation deed."