Mini Budget 22: Government to cover environmental costs in energy support plan

£2,500 energy price cap

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed the government will temporarily cover environmental and social costs that are currently included in domestic energy bills for two years as part of the Energy Price Guarantee.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the introduction of the EPG last week in a bid to alleviate the pressure from rising energy prices on households.

The EPG will cap the unit price that consumers pay for electricity and gas and is expected to put a £2,500 ceiling on the average household's bills per year for a period of two years from October 2022. This should save households at least £1,000 per year, depending on energy use, Kwarteng said in today's Mini Budget. This will be on top of the £400 support all households will receive from the Energy Bills Support Scheme this winter.

By covering the environmental and social costs currently included in domestic energy bills - including green levies - the government will deliver £150 of the saving.

Mini Budget 22: Kwarteng cancels corporation tax hike

Similar support will apply to businesses, with the Energy Bill Relief Scheme aimed at protecting non-domestic energy users from rising energy bills by providing a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for the next six months, while the £40bn Energy Markets Financing Scheme, in conjunction with the Bank of England, will provide a guarantee for banks to offer emergency cash to energy firms. Overall, the energy support plan is expected to cost £60bn over the next six months.

To address the longer-term problem of rising energy costs, the government will be "making significant interventions in the energy market over the coming months", with a new Energy Supply Taskforce seeking to negotiate long-term agreements with major gas producers. This is alongside plans to move away from gas-based electricity prices in favour of a system where electricity prices better reflect the UK's "home-grown, cheaper and low-carbon energy sources, which will bring down consumer bills".

Kwarteng said: "The prime minister has acted with great speed to announce one of the most significant interventions the British state has ever made."

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley

The Growth Plan was delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September 2022. Credit: HM Treasury
