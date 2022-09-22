Alexander Darwall: 'Severe and prolonged recession'

In the full-year results for his £680m European Opportunities trust, released this morning, which also revealed that former veteran manager Matthew Dobbs would be taking over as chair of the trust's board at the new AGM, Darwall reminded investors of his previous warnings.

In past reports, he said the ultra-benign conditions associated with the Covid-19 era could not last and that at some point "reality would bite, and businesses would be challenged by the enormity of inflation, debt repayments and weaker demand".

Cost-of-living crisis forces almost half of investors to cash in their shares

The manager was vindicated in saying that the market environment has dramatically changed and that the "the COVID-19 era, characterised by free money (that is to say, low or negative interest rates) is over".

He added: "This has given way to a much harsher environment. The change is extraordinary and sudden. Inflation and higher interest rates are back. Although these are global phenomena, Europe is especially vulnerable.

"The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has exacerbated the 'food and fuel' challenges in Europe. Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas sets it apart from other regions of the world. Moreover, Europe's commitment to the 'Green Economy', not matched elsewhere, puts further pressure on the energy crisis. These are all the ingredients for a severe and prolonged recession."

Throughout this market noise, the trust delivered a negative share price return of 0.3% for the year to 31 May 2022, but this was well ahead of its peers with the AIC European sector average return at -13.7%. The trust's net asset value return however was a positive 3.4%, ahead of its MSCI Europe benchmark index which was up by 2.4% over the same period.

Darwall said he remains committed to the trust's investment style which is "well-suited to the current investment environment." He said the portfolio's holdings have strong cashflows and relatively low debt which is important not just to survive the rigours of a recession but because it will be easier with a strong balance sheet to take advantage of acquisition opportunities.

"Notwithstanding this severe and deteriorating economic backdrop, it is vital that we continue to seek and identify special companies that can capture exceptional opportunities," he added. "A solely defensive mindset will not capitalise on the great opportunities which undoubtedly exist.

"We believe that we can mitigate the pitfalls - high indebtedness, dependence on the declining European economies, high energy costs - in many ways. Our companies, typically, have low debt, address global markets, have relatively low energy costs and, we believe, have differentiated and superior products and services.

"It is our view that our companies all have the potential to make significant progress in the medium term despite the severe macro challenges. This gives us great confidence."

As mentioned, former manager Matthew Dobbs, who had worked at Schroders for 40 years before announcing his retirement in 2020, joined the board of European Opportunities as an independent director in September last year and will take over as chair later this year.

He will succeed Andrew Sutch who will step down after the company's next annual general meeting on 16 November 2022.

As at 22 September 2022, European Opportunities was trading on a discount of 16.1% according to the AIC.