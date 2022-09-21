Janus Henderson launches US equity sustainability fund

OCF of 0.75%

New US focused Janus Henderson sustainable fund.
New US focused Janus Henderson sustainable fund.

Janus Henderson has launched a new US focused sustainability fund, investing in stocks contributing to better social and environmental change.

The Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity fund will be run by Hamish Chamberlayne and Aaron Scully.

The pair already run the firm's flagship sustainability fund launched in 1991 already, the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity fund. Chamberlayne took over management in 2013 with Scully joining him as deputy in 2019.

Janus Henderson promotes four to senior fixed income roles

For this new product, the pair will be supported by by Janus Henderson's central ESG Team. It will fit within the pre-existing sustainability range, which now boats five products and follow the same investment philosophy as the ongoing funds.

Providing some details on the fund Chamberlayne said climate risks would be a "key consideration" for the fund and will be investing in companies aligned with low carbon initiatives.

"Our new fund is launching to take advantage of the opportunities we see in the US market associated with sustainable investment trends, and recent regulatory changes that promote clean technologies, reshoring and economic resilience."

The manager added that he was "excited" about the new Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity fund, adding it would build out the ongoing strategies and the sustainability credentials the firm has built up in the past decade.

The fund will have an OCF of 0.75%.

 

 

 

 

