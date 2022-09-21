Government unveils new Energy Bill Relief Scheme

Cut wholesale energy prices by 50%

clock • 1 min read
Jacob Rees-Mogg, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy
Image:

Jacob Rees-Mogg, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy

The government revealed wholesale energy prices for businesses will be cut by more than 50% this winter. This covers all non-domestic customers, including all UK businesses, the voluntary sector such as charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial unveiled its new Energy Bill Relief Scheme this morning (21 September) which will be introduced 1 October and run until 31 March 2023 and will be automatically applied to appropriate businesses.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: "We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation. And with our plans to boost home-grown energy supply, we will bring security to the sector, growth to the economy and secure a better deal for consumers."

Treasury Committee seeks 'vital' forecast assurance from chancellor

Under the scheme, wholesale prices are expected to be fixed for all non-domestic energy customers at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas for six months.

The business secretary Jacob Rees-Moog said: "The help we are already putting in place will save families money off their bills, and the government's plans for businesses, charities and public sector organisations will give them the equivalent level of support.

"This, alongside the measures we are taking to boost the amount of domestic energy we produce to improve both energy security and supply, will increase growth, protect jobs and support families with their cost of living this winter."

The bill was announced just days ahead of the emergency Budget due on Friday and the after prime minister Liz Truss detailed some of the tax cuts that would be introduced, but a windfall tax on energy companies would not be among them

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Pacific AM hires Waverton's Ross for senior sales role

Study finds lack of female angle investors is hurting UK entrepreneurship

More on Economics

US interest rates increase by 0.75 percentage points
Economics

Fed increases interest rates as US inflation hits 14-year high

0.75 percentage points

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
The research also showed that a third of investors have switched out of ‘ethical’ stocks over the past 12 months with the hopes of achieving better returns.
UK

Cost-of-living crisis forces almost half of investors to cash in their shares

44% into cash

Investment Week
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
Partner insight: Biotech: invest in the science
Economics

Partner insight: Biotech: invest in the science

Fuelled by innovation, the outlook for the biotech sector remains positive and should be viewed separately from the macro environment, says Peter Hughes.

AXA IM
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed increases interest rates as US inflation hits 14-year high

22 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Federated Hermes cuts ties with 'anti-ESG' US nonprofit

20 September 2022 • 1 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot