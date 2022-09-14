Nick Train labels UK investor pessimism 'excessive'

Nick Train noted that price moves across the UK in August suggested investors were "increasingly pessimistic".

In the £1.9bn trust's latest monthly factsheet, the manager noted that price moves across the UK in August suggested investors were "increasingly pessimistic", adding he understood why after such a long period of disappointing returns for the UK stock market.

However, he said felt this was excessive having spoken to and closely followed the companies within his portfolio.

In the update, which highlighted a 2.5% fall in the trust's NAV and a 1.4% dip in its share price over August, the manager shared developments from three portfolio holdings that he felt were "encouraging".

London Stock Exchange Group, which is the third-largest holding in the trust, posted its interim results last month, revealing a 30% dividend increase and additional information on its joint venture with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Train said the venture was "intriguing" and another example of the new opportunities presented to the LSE Group following its merger with Refinitiv, which took place last year.

He said: "In our meeting with the CEO and CFO [of LSE] they gave a persuasive vindication of the deal, which has already delivered around a 40% uplift in earnings, while debt has fallen sufficiently to allow the initiation of a share buyback programme.

"LSE is already a strategically important part of the world financial system and promises to become more so."

Fellow top ten holding Sage Group also released a financial update that showed it was continuing to deliver very strong growth in its pure cloud software services, with further growth from its clients taking a hybrid cloud/desktop approach.

The manager said he hopes the "thoughtful and, in some ways, bold strategy of Sage's current management continues to meet or exceed expectations and that its shares finally break up and out of the long trading range that is still capped by its peak in 2000".

Meanwhile, Train also highlighted British online car retailer Cazoo as an "enormous opportunity" that he is "thinking hard" about.

"Cazoo's results in early August were better than feared and sparked a big rally in its very depressed share price," he said. "That fall had rendered Cazoo an immaterial position in the portfolio.

"Still, it would be nice to get the buy/sell or hold decision right on this asset. It is lossmaking, but has significant cash resources and, in theory, an enormous opportunity. We are thinking hard."