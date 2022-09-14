The company's Investment Management Index survey for September revealed investors anticipate further near-term market losses amid concerns over the macroeconomic outlook and earnings growth.

Meanwhile, its Risk Appetite Index, which is based on data from around 100 institutional investors, fell from -13% in August to -16% a month later.

While eight in ten investors anticipate a recession is likely over the next 12 months, only one in ten expect that recession to be deep.

US inflation higher than expected in August at 8.3%

According to the study, investors expected inflation to remain elevated and of major concern, even though most believe it to be at its peak. Around 80% of survey respondents believe this will persist for the remainder of the year and spill over into 2023.

Still, 3% believe inflation will rise further in 2023, but nearly a fifth thought the upward pressure on prices will ease sharply in the months to come, suggesting that the worst of inflation has passed.

The survey also found that the biggest drags on the US equity market were the global macroeconomic environment and central bank policy, followed by the political environment.

The only area investors remain positive about is shareholder returns, even though sentiment has cooled. The drag from equity fundamentals however, hit a new survey high, due to growing worries over earnings outlook, which is in turn linked to worries over recession and elevated inflation.

In terms of appetite towards sectors, the ongoing war in Ukraine has meant energy remains the most favoured sector, while consumer discretionary stocks are the least popular for a seventh month in a row, followed by real estate.

IT and technology have also enjoyed positive sentiment, but industrials and basic materials have had sentiment plummet to new survey lows.

Commenting on the results Chris Williamson executive director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: "Investor sentiment remains heavily negative in September, reflecting heightened risk aversion and the second-lowest expectation of near-term market performance seen over the past two years.

"The vast majority of investors surveyed anticipate the coming year to one of recession combined with elevated inflation, meaning the global economy and tightened monetary policy are set to act as ongoing major drags on market performance and corporate earnings."

He added: "The good news is that any recession is generally expected to be mild, and inflation is widely believed to have peaked, but there is clearly much gloom persisting, notably for consumer discretionary and real estate sectors, with survey-high pessimism also now evident for industrials and basic materials as economic headwinds intensify."