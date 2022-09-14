UK inflation cools to 9.9% in August as petrol prices dip

Down 0.2pp from July

The annual rate for motor fuels eased from 43.7% to 32.1% between July and August.
UK inflation has cooled from its 40-year high in August as petrol prices fell, but food prices continue to rise.

The CPI rate fell to 9.9% in August from 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics has said, while economists had forecasted a 10.2% inflation rate. 

A fall in the price of motor fuel was the primary reason for the change in inflation, while rising food costs had the largest upward impact during the month.

The annual rate for motor fuels eased from 43.7% to 32.1% between July and August. This is mainly a result of petrol prices falling by 14.3p per litre between these months, compared with a 2p rise a year ago. Diesel prices also contributed to the change in the rate, falling by 11.3p per litre this year.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 13.1% in the 12 months to August 2022, up from 12.7% in July - the highest rate since August 2008. The largest upward effect came from milk, cheese and eggs.

"The rate of CPI might have dipped for the first time since 2021, but it seems the pain is far from over, with yesterday's labour market data offering a taunting reminder as to how far wages continue to lag behind inflation," said Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management.

All eyes will be on the Bank of England next week as it makes its next move at its delayed Monetary Policy Committee meeting. 

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Alongside the positive GDP figure released earlier this week, this latest inflation print being more positive than many had predicted means the Bank may opt for a slightly lower than anticipated 50 basis points hike."

"That being said, inflation remains extremely high and the Bank may still feel it has no choice but to act, so a 75 basis points rate rise is certainly not off the cards."

