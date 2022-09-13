VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities returns 18% despite missed fundraising targets

Earnings per share were at 10.4p, compared to losses per share of 2.29p as of June 2021.

The trust recently fell short of a £150m fundraise target, raising gross proceeds of £122m after it opened an offer for subscription on 9 June.

It said at the time it may have increased the target to £289m if all went well, though inflation and continuous market volatility held back its capital raising activities.

But the latest interim report revealed that since the trust's February 2021 IPO, the NAV total return was 18%, including dividend payments, up to 30 June.

The trust's chair Bernard Bulkin said that the portfolio's performance had been "resilient" and had suffered "limited financial impact" from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and disruptions in energy markets caused by Russia invading Ukraine.

Although the trust is not totally immune to issues such as supply chain weaknesses and energy scarcity, he said that while inflation "is one of these factors, it is worth highlighting that over 90% of the Company's revenue is inflation-linked with no caps".

Not everything has been easy for the trust though, as it was still trading on a 3.2% discount for the period.

Still, profit before tax for the six-month period was up at £32.4m, compared to a loss of £3.4m from the period of incorporation (30 October 2020) to 30 June 2021.

Bulkin said in a statement: "The financial period under review has witnessed continued global economic challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine impacting on energy markets, as well as the sharp increase in the cost-of-living that is severely affecting many families and households.

"Such events have raised awareness of the urgent need to reduce the impacts of climate change as major economies accelerate the transition to Net Zero. Against this backdrop, the company is investing in solutions that facilitate the decarbonisation of energy, enable renewable energy technologies, improve energy security and affordability, while having a meaningful impact in the economies where it deploys capital."

Bulkin added that the company's strategy remained "unchanged since IPO" and that it was targeting assets set to benefit from the transition to net zero by investing in a diverse range of energy assets globally.

The company announced an interim dividend of 1.25p per share and has planned a second interim dividend of 1.25p to be paid to investors on 16 September.

In the company's outlook, Bulkin said 2022 looked to be another "pivotal year for the climate change agenda," with the US re-joining the Paris agreement and countries around the world accelerating their decarbonisation goals.

"We look towards COP27, to be hosted by Egypt in November 2022, and the ongoing monitoring of those pledges and commitments announced by countries around the world at COP26 last year. All of this is supplemented by an ever-growing investor focus on sustainability and climate change considerations," he said.