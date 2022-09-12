Sustainable Farmland Trust plans £200m London IPO

The investors of farmland and agriculture assets, predominately across the US, announced a target issue of 200 million shares at £1p per share.

The trust will target a net initial yield of 4.5% and NAV total return of between 7% and 9% a year once fully invested.

Its investment process considers key environmental factors and is categorised as Article 8 under SFDR.

The trust's investment manager, Intl Farming Investment Management LLC and its affiliates, manage over $2.2bn in assets. The trust said its pipeline of approximately $3bn was expected to expand in due course.

It will invest in a diverse portfolio of US farmland assets held in the IFC Core Farmland Fund, LP, an existing private fund managed by the IFC's investment management team, as well as in direct farming and agricultural supply chain and infrastructure assets expected to generate income and provide for future capital growth.

The management said it would also focus on acting as a responsible steward for the management of the investments, including the land, its tenants and its operators.

Cordiant Global Agricultural Income trust seeks $300m IPO

Farmland provides both a negative correlation to equity markets, stable income and the prospect of inflation outperformance, according to the company.

Investing in farmland assets is also critical to ensuring food for the a growing global population. The trust seeks to promote sustainability by "delivering a secure and reliable food supply" through its farmland portfolio.

IFC has owned or managed approximately 420,000 farmland and ranchland acres across more than 18 US states, two Australian states and Chile.

First China-focused private equity trust listed in London eyes $300m IPO

Andy Crossley, chair of the trust, said: "We are delighted to be launching the first farmland-focused investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. We believe that the company is perfectly positioned for the current inflationary environment, with outstanding risk adjusted economic returns while also providing a sustainable and appropriately managed food source.

"We believe this unique and highly scalable asset class has enormous potential to provide long-term returns from a combination of both income and capital growth that historically outperform further in an inflationary environment."