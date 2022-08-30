65 firms join PRI in calling for global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements

A cohort of 65 companies, investors and accounting firms from across the world are backing calls for global alignment between sustainability reporting standard setters and frameworks.
The group - which includes GAM Investments, PwC and Rathbones - has voiced its support for a statement developed jointly by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Principles for Responsible Investment, and the International Federation of Accountants, rallying support for a global baseline for reporting sustainability-related information.
This statement follows efforts by the International Sustainability Standards Board, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the European Commission together with the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group in pushing for corporate reporting to consider sustainability information. There are concerns that the current draft standards and initiatives are not technically compatible in terms of concepts, terminologies and metrics.
The capital market participants endorsing the statement are hoping to see a global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements established, which will serve as a base for local jurisdictions to add their own reporting requirements.
The endorsed statement has been signed by:
