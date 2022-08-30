65 firms join PRI in calling for global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements

Group includes GAM and PwC

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read
The capital market participants endorsing the statement are hoping to see a global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements established
The capital market participants endorsing the statement are hoping to see a global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements established

A cohort of 65 companies, investors and accounting firms from across the world are backing calls for global alignment between sustainability reporting standard setters and frameworks.

The group - which includes GAM Investments, PwC and Rathbones - has voiced its support for a statement developed jointly by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Principles for Responsible Investment, and the International Federation of Accountants, rallying support for a global baseline for reporting sustainability-related information. 

This statement follows efforts by the International Sustainability Standards Board, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the European Commission together with the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group in pushing for corporate reporting to consider sustainability information. There are concerns that the current draft standards and initiatives are not technically compatible in terms of concepts, terminologies and metrics.  

The capital market participants endorsing the statement are hoping to see a global baseline of sustainability disclosure requirements established, which will serve as a base for local jurisdictions to add their own reporting requirements.

The endorsed statement has been signed by:  

  • Achmea Investment Management
  • ADM
  • Arçelik Global
  • Assicurazioni Generali
  • Ayala Corporation
  • Baloise Asset Management
  • BCSD Taiwan X Taiwan Sustainable Finance Platform
  • BDO
  • Beach Point Capital Management
  • Borealis Group
  • Boston Trust Walden
  • Brunel Pension Partnership
  • Bühler Group                                                                                               
  • Calvert Research and Management
  • CentraRSE
  • Dalton Investments
  • Dana Investment Advisors
  • DBS Group
  • de Pury Pictet Terrettini
  • Deloitte
  • Desjardins Global Asset Management
  • DNV
  • East Capital Group
  • Ecofi
  • EFG Asset Management
  • EmergeVest
  • ENI S.p.A.
  • Equitile Investments
  • Ernst & Young Global Limited
  • Etica Funds - Responsible Investments
  • Future Super
  • GAM Investments
  • Grant Thornton International
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • HÖ Sabanci Holding
  • Holcim Ltd
  • Honda Motor Co
  • Ingka Group
  • Investment Management Corporation of Ontario
  • Kieger
  • KPMG International
  • Lyrical Asset Management
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  • Nestlé
  • Newton Investment Management
  • Northern Ireland Local Government Officers' Supperannuation Committeee
  • Octagon Credit Investors
  • Öhman Fonder
  • Olam Food Ingredients
  • Pegaso Pension Fund
  • Perennial Investment Management
  • PKA
  • PwC
  • Rathbones Group
  • Resona Asset Management
  • Responsible Investment Association Australia
  • Royal DSM
  • SABIC
  • SCG
  • Shell
  • STAR Capital Partnership
  • Swisscanto by Zürcher Kantonalbank
  • Tareno AG
  • Webster Equity Partners
  • Wespath Benefits and Investments 

Beth Brearley
