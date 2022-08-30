Michael Lindsell backs Heineken position despite reduced holding

According to his portfolio manager statement for July 2022, Lindsell said that while Heineken once made up 4% of the trust in 2017, today it represented just 2.6% of NAV following "unprecedented headwinds" spanning lockdowns across Asia, Europe, and consumption bans in Mexico. This is despite managers adding to the holding over the last five years.

Lindsell stated, however, that Heineken's relative performance had "in no way diminished" the company's enthusiasm for owning the company, and that its strategic actions had conversely enhanced its investment case.

Year-to-date, the trust is down 10.5%, compared to its IT Global sector average loss of 16.2%, however over one year, the trust has underperformed the sector average, down 26.5% compared to a 16.1% fall, according to data from FE fundinfo.

According to the monthly report, its top three contributors were Lindsell Train, Diageo and PayPal, while primary detractors included Laurent-Perrier and Mondelez.

Nick Train: why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

Speaking on Heineken's outlook, Lindsell said that the stock's geographical expansion across China and India would likely play in its favour in the near and long-term.

Heineken has a 21% stake in China Resources Beer and recently purchased a majority share of United Breweries, India's largest brewer. It also awaits completion of its acquisition of Distell in South Africa.

Emerging markets now make up approximately 45% of sales and 60% of operating profits, according to Lindsell.

"We expect these shares to grow further," he said. "Over the last 25 years, the company has expanded by acquiring storied local beer brands, improving their management and marketing and using their local distribution to sell premium branded Heineken. In this way Heineken has morphed from a European centric business to a global one, with representation in 190 countries worldwide."

Lindsell added that while there were "material environmental issues to consider" covering water usage, packaging and carbon emissions, as well as social risks around alcohol consumption, under new management the company was "on the front foot" addressing and tackling these ESG concerns.