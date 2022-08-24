Barings completes $630m funding for first ever infrastructure debt fund

$130m above target

Barings' new Target Yield Infrastructure Debt fund
Barings' new Target Yield Infrastructure Debt fund

US based investment management firm Barings has completed fund raising for its new Target Yield Infrastructure Debt fund, exceeding its $500m target.

The fund closed on $630m, $130m above its initial goal. While Barings does have some infrastructure funds already, this is the firm's first step into the infrastructure debt space, despite setting up its infrastructure debt arm in 2013.

This strategy will including a mix of public and private pension funds and insurance companies and is focused on OECD countries primarily in North America and Europe. Keeping in line with other Barings infrastructure strategies, the fund will invest in below investment grade debt assets across social and regulated infrastructure, renewables, transportation and digital infrastructure.

Barings EMEA trust loads up on Middle East

As mentioned, the firm has been operating within this asset class since 2013, primarily on behalf of its parent company MassMutual.

Mark Ackerman, managing director and named portfolio manager of the new fund said that this strategy was a continuation of the work they had already been doing and "we view this inaugural fund as a natural evolution of our historical infrastructure debt strategy, focused on the same sectors and types of credits".

Back in May the group put out a blog post promoting the benefits of private assets and infrastructure debt, stating that both could "offer investors incremental risk-adjusted returns, as well as a number of other compelling competitive advantages".

Barings EMEA manager departs

In the post, they said that institutional investors in particular were moving more and more towards private markets and it was now going through a post-2008 revival.

On infrastructure debt, they commented that the definition of this asset is "broad and vary significantly among asset managers, banks and investors.

"At Barings, our definition centres on the type of asset generating the cash flow, rather than the specific financing structure.

"We primarily focus on essential assets that meet key social and economic needs and that have the potential to generate stable, long-term cash flows for investors."

