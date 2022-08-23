Treasury Committee seeks assurance government is not 'flying blind' into emergency budget

MPs demand OBR forecast

clock • 1 min read
The government usually gives the OBR ten weeks’ notice of a fiscal event, such as a budget, to allow officials to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK’s fiscal position.
Image:

The government usually gives the OBR ten weeks’ notice of a fiscal event, such as a budget, to allow officials to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK’s fiscal position.

The Treasury Committee is urging the government to provide assurance that it is not “flying blind” into a potential emergency budget in September, which is expected to include substantial tax cuts and significant new expenditure.

In a letter sent to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi today (23 August), Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride asked whether it is working with the Office for Budget Responsibility on a forecast to be published with any potential emergency budget that may be announced. 

Treasury sub-committee launched to scrutinise financial regulators post-Brexit

"As a committee, we expect the Treasury to be supporting and enabling the OBR to publish an independent forecast at the time of any significant fiscal event, especially where, unlike other recent fiscal interventions, this might include significant permanent tax cuts," said Stride. 

"Whether such an event is actually called a budget or not is immaterial. The reassurance of independent forecasting is vital in these economically turbulent times. To bring in significant tax cuts without a forecast would be ill advised. It is effectively 'flying blind'."

MPs warn government against weakening of financial regulation standards

Stride urged the chancellor that, at the very least, such a forecast would need to include all changes to government policy and economic and fiscal data up to when the new prime minister takes office. 

The government usually gives the OBR ten weeks' notice of a fiscal event, such as a budget, to allow officials to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK's fiscal position.

Stride also asked the OBR to provide the committee with evidence of its preparation for such an event, asking the body what it would be able to forecast if an emergency budget was implemented on 14 or 21 September.

He asked both the Treasury and OBR to respond before 26 August.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

Temple Bar discount narrows despite muted returns in H1

More on UK

The 18.6% would be higher than the peak in 1979 - when CPI hit 17.8% following the OPEC oil shock.
UK

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

Recession is 'almost an inevitability’

Valeria Martinez
clock 23 August 2022 • 3 min read
Investor mindsets have changed significantly since the beginning of the year
Industry

Distribution heads: Market shifts lead to demand for 'unloved' assets

Cautious approach

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 August 2022 • 3 min read
Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in prices from June
UK

UK inflation surges to double digits at 10.1% in July

Above expectations of 9.8%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Invesco launches metaverse fund

22 August 2022 • 1 min read
03

Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

abrdn shutters Eastern European fund

17 August 2022 • 1 min read
06

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

23 August 2022 • 3 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot