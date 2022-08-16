Witan suffers H1 losses of £327.3m as gearing proves costly

Witan admitted that while its employment of gearing had been historically beneficial, over the last six months, debt had dragged down performance.

Total losses for the period rose to £327.3m, compared to a half year profit in 2021 of £205.6m.

The company lagged its benchmark, losing 14.3% for investors compared with a 9.6% fall, although it beat its AIC Global Equity sector, which fell an average 19% over the period.

Witan suffered most in the first quarter, as war in Ukraine weighed on market sentiment, losing 4.4% over the three months, while it bought back 4.2% of its shares from stockholders at an average discount of 7.6%.

The trust highlighted revenue earnings for the first half of the year rose 39%, with earnings per share closing at 2.51 pence per share, compared to 1.8 pence during the first half of 2021, though it said the comparison was indicative of the hangover of dividends cuts from 2020.

"The comparison between early 2022 and early 2021 may flatter the position but we nonetheless expect a significant rise in revenue earnings this year and further progress towards restoring full dividend cover," the results read.

According to the company, inflation provided an "unfamiliar shock" this year, and a post-lockdown bounce-back created a surge in demand for growth stocks that was unmet by the global economy. Central banks were also slow to react, it said.

"Their suggestion that inflation was transitory has itself proved transitory. Energy shortages were particularly evident, as growing investment in sustainable energy has so far been insufficient to fill the gap arising from underinvestment in oil and gas production."

Rising energy prices, and the ensuing worldwide shift towards monetary tightening, created a rotation from highly-rated growth companies towards more lowly-valued sectors sensitive to economic recovery.

However, with the invasion of Ukraine creating a further surge in energy and food prices, the urgency for interest rates to rise dampened recovery hopes for cyclical sectors as well.