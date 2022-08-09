Monks and Independent Investment trust agree merger terms

Kathleen Gallagher
The new combined trust will be managed according to Monks' investment process
The boards of Monks and the Independent Investment trust (IIT) are looking to combine the two investment companies through a scheme of reconstruction.

The £260.5m Independent trust had been run by the company's managing director and portfolio manager Max Ward. However, Ward recently told the trust he wished to retire leading the board to "carefully consider the various options".

This scheme, which requires shareholder approval, will see the liquidation of the IIT and the rollover of its assets into Monks in exchange for new Monks shares issued to the shareholders. IIT shareholders will also be offered a full or partial cash exit.

Shareholders oust Trian 1 Investors chair

The new combined trust will be managed by the Baillie Gifford Global Alpha team, which will utilise Monks' investment process.

IIT's board stated that Baillie Gifford "has a strong long-term record, and the wide diversification of the portfolio".

Baillie Gifford UK equity strategies suffer low ratings in AoV

It also noted the scale of Monks, with assets of £2.5bn, adding that a lack of "dominant shareholders" means there is a liquid market for shares.

Monks said the inflow of cash thanks to this deal can be redeployed at a "potentially advantageous stage of the performance, discount and market cycles".

The boards anticipate a shareholder circular and notice of the general meeting will be sent to shareholders in late September 2022, with the meetings expected to be held in October.

IIT is sitting on a 18.3% discount while Monks is on a 9.8% discount, according to Morningstar figures.

