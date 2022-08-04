NB Global Monthly Income accelerates cash exit timetable

The board of the £185.5m NB Global Monthly Income trust has updated its timetable for its cash exit and redemption following “faster than anticipated settlement of trades”.

On 1 June, the investment trust announced it would implement a tender offer for a cash exit as previously described in a shareholder circular published in August 2020.

The original timetable was for proceeds to be paid in two instalments, the first on 1 September and the second on 23 November. However the company now has sufficient cash and therefore will make a single redemption proceeds payment on 8 August.

The board said it "intends to maintain an more conservative stance on indicating speed of repayment" for future tenders, but will "make every effort" to pay ahead of schedule.

The company offered eligible shareholders the opportunity to tender up to 25% of their holdings at NAV less 2%. Subsequent offers may be made every six months.

Trading to fund the cash exit took place throughout July. The board said despite the trading, the portfolio sectoral weightings "are not materially different from the pre-tender portfolio, and any changes have been driven by investment considerations and not for reasons of liquidity".

From the end of June to the end of July, there was a marginal decrease in the allocation to global high yield, global floating rate loans and CLO debt tranches. There were increases to private debt and special situations. The latter, which rose from 9.3% of the portfolio to 11.7%, was a result of market movements, the board specified in its stock exchange announcement.

The trust is trading on a 4.9% discount, according to Morningstar information.

