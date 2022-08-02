Impax Environmental Markets falls to discount over H1 2022

The share price fell by 26.7% over the first six months of this year, while the underlying NAV dropped 17%. The trust's assets dropped £300m from £1.5bn to £1.2bn over the same period.

In contrast, its MSCI All Country World Index benchmark declined only 11%.

Chair John Scott said in the report: "The first part of this year has been challenging for markets in general, and IEM has not been spared.

"Following three years of strong performance, IEM's share price has fallen in absolute and relative terms over the first six months of 2022. War has brought devastation to Ukraine, caused turmoil in commodity markets and further stoked inflation. Our income has grown, however, and we have declared a first interim dividend of 1.4 pence per ordinary share."

The trust invests in listed companies providing technology-based solutions, products or services in environmental markets, particularly across alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, as well as waste technology and resource management.

Its share price was trading at £4 per share as of 30 June, down from £5.47 in December.

According to Scott, a key detractor from performance was the market rotation away from growth to value during the first six months of the year, as investors turned to conventional energy and financials, impacting holdings such as Nibe, Spirax, Generac, Croda and DSM.

Rising interest rates and an increasing risk of recession also led to weak performance amidst cyclical markets and stocks with exposure to construction activity.

Looking at longer-term performance, for the five years to the end of the period, its share price is up 77.8%, while the MSCI ACWI is up 50%.

Commenting on the company's outlook, Scott said that while uncertainty in global markets, spanning inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and disrupted commodity markets would likely weigh on performance near-term, over the long-term, management was encouraged by the company's continued investment proposition and the ever-pressing need for a "green recovery".

"The outlook for superior, long-term growth remains fully intact for the companies owned by IEM, which are providing solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges," he said.