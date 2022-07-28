Sustainable fund inflows dropped by over 60% in Q2 but still fared better than 'average' funds

Fund flows fell significantly in Q2 but still fared better than the 'average' fund
Inflows into sustainable equity funds dropped by 62% in Q2 this year relative to the first quarter, as market uncertainties created significant headwinds.

Sustainable funds captured $32.6bn of new net inflows in Q2, down from the $87bn received in Q1, data from Morningstar found.

Analysts said that a combination of investors' concerns about a global recession, inflationary pressures, rising interest rate, plus the ongoing conflict in Ukraine depressed inflows during the quarter. 

But even though inflows were down relatively, sustainably-focused funds still held up much better than the broader market, which experienced $280bn net outflows over the same period.

Active equity funds in particular have suffered significant redemptions, going through the most severe outflows in a six-month period since 2008, Morningstar's Global Fund Flows research found.

This was not just isolated to equities, with sustainable fixed income fund flows also holding up better than its conventional counterparts.

General fixed income portfolios haemorrhaged $57.4bn in Q2 as investors were "discouraged by interest-rate hikes", analysts said, but ESG-focused investors poured $7.1bn into sustainable fixed-income strategies.

The fact that ESG-focused funds held up better than the average arguably demonstrated the resilience of ESG investors and portfolios, Morningstar analysts said.

"As demonstrated in the past two quarters, as well as in 2020 at the start of the Coivd-19 pandemic, sustainable fund flows seem to be more resilient in times of market volatility than their traditional peers as ESG-focused investors—who are typically more values-driven and long-term-oriented—are slower to pull money from the funds they are invested in," they explained.

While the net new money slump occurred in all regions, Morningstar found that it was more pronounced in Europe and the US.

Europe is the biggest market for sustainable products, according to Morningstar, and had a 57% drop in net new money - just $31bn. This was the lowest quarterly net purchase of sustainable funds in Europe since Q1 2020 when the Covid-19 crisis began.

In Japan, fund flows dropped by 60% and in the US there were outflows worth $1.6bn.

Despite these downturns, asset managers have not stopped launching new sustainable products.

Analysts at Morningstar said that "Europe and the US saw more new sustainable funds hit the shelves last quarter than in the previous quarter".

There were 245 new sustainable funds launched globally in Q2 as "asset managers continued to repurpose conventional products into sustainable offerings", analysts said.

