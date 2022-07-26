'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

Last month, the US Supreme Court overturned women's rights legislation Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to choose abortion. Now, each state will individually decide whether to allow abortions, with 22 out of 50 US states already poised to ban them immediately.

This decision has been hard felt socially and politically, but at its surface it may appear that Roe v Wade has little crossover with the financial services world.

However, as Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor said, ESG considerations are now "firmly on the agenda" for both investors and fund management.

Suzanne Biegel, co-founder of GenderSmart, has invested with this perspective for many years. If fund managers want to properly manage investment risk, they need to have a view on this topic, she told Investment Week.

Many managers will want to "feign ignorance" to protect themselves from being called out if a holding is on the "wrong" side of this issue, she said. "They could say: ‘We do not look at this - this is not the purpose of our fund, or we do not think it is a material risk'."

However, according to Biegel, this is the wrong way to approach it. Managers need to depoliticise the matter, as it is something that will fundamentally affect their outlook, she argued.

"If they are supposedly looking at ESG risks and opportunities, you have to be looking at the risk of investing in a company who might be losing employees because they do not have access to abortion healthcare," she added.

"Or [they] might lose customers because they do not want to do business with someone whose values are not aligned with them. To me, that is a material risk. […] They are supposed to be looking at risks into the future, not just looking behind."

Many US firms have made public announcements immediately after the news, including Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Starbucks and Disney.

Biegel continued: "I think that Roe v Wade is both a moral issue and a human rights issue and a business risk and opportunity issue, it is both. […] I agree there is a direct link between Roe vs Wade and investment risk."

When writing this piece, several asset managers with either sizeable US allocations or those who have been vocal about shareholder engagement were approached by Investment Week for comment but declined to participate, with some concerned that the topic was "too political".

Fund managers from Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, EdenTree Investment Management, Mirova, Rathbones and Troy Asset Management were approached for comment.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said that their reluctance to comment on this issue does not come as a surprise, adding that "most people have a very personal reaction to the overturning of Roe versus Wade".

While few were willing to talk publicly, Wild said that for asset managers entrenched in the ESG space, "it feels inconceivable that this issue has not been discussed".

Yahoo! Finance obtained an internal email where BlackRock's head of human resources announced that from 1 July the firm's healthcare plan would cover travel expenses incurred for reproductive services.

Not all managers were mute on the topic. Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, told Investment Week: "We are keeping an eye on this issue, but the legal ramifications will take time to sort."

From an investment perspective, de Lisle said that, once the legal scope of this was confirmed, they would be updating its holdings' ESG questionnaire to include a question on elective abortion.

He added: "We think it is likely that good employers - especially those headquartered in states that allow abortion - will quietly find workarounds but they must ensure they do not find themselves criminally liable under state law."

What can investors do?

There are ways for individual investors to engage with this issue, especially on the closed-end sector. ii's Wild said that private investors can "make your views heard at AGMs, especially if you feel that what the firm has said is simply not clear enough".

"Having a say in the companies you have a stake in at an AGM is a valuable and important aspect of investing. The opportunity set for private investors is huge, but the key is harnessing their collective power," he added.

Brodie-Smith echoed this, adding: "Investors are increasingly interested in expressing their views on ESG and other issues.

"The ‘G' in ESG often has to fight for its share of attention but it is important investors get to voice their opinion on how their company is run and are able to express their views. The right to vote is a major benefit of investing in an investment company."