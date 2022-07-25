Hargreaves Lansdown strengthens research team with two new hires

Hargreaves Lansdown makes two new research hires
Hargreaves Lansdown makes two new research hires

Hargreaves Lansdown has boosted its research capability with two senior hires in its fund research team, effective immediately.

Derren Nathan has been hired as head of equity research, joining from corporate broker Hybridan, where he was director of research. Prior to this, he served as an equity analyst at WH Ireland.

Nathan brings more than 15 years' experience across investment research, corporate finance, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions. 

Hal Cook takes on the role of senior investment analyst, joining from American asset management firm Mercer, where he held the same role, bringing with him a background in mixed asset and fixed income. Prior to this, he worked at JLT Investment Management for eight years.

In his new role, Cook will be responsible for two mega-sectors and provide oversight and challenge to fund selection across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist. 

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

The pair will be part of the HL fund research team, which analyses funds, investment trusts and ETFs but also makes fund selections for HL's products, including the Wealth Shortlist.

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research, said: "At HL, we believe the right mix of homegrown talent and external expertise helps us to deliver the best possible client outcomes, and I am therefore thrilled to share two key appointments within the Investment Analysis and Research team.

"Joining the equity and fund research functions, Derren and Hal bring a wealth of knowledge and experience - both of their specialisms and the wider market. These are high calibre hires for HL and will add immediate value to our analysis processes and help us deliver an ever better service to clients."

