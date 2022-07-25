F&C suffers 11.8% portfolio loss despite gains from PE exposure

According to the company's half-year report, the world's oldest investment trust reported a 9.6% loss in NAV over the period, ahead of the 10.7% decline from the FTSE All-World benchmark.

The discount widening to 9.6% added an extra sting as it contributed to shareholder total returns falling by 11.8%.

In terms of exposure, all listed equity regions lost value, with the trust's largest regional allocation - North American equity - falling 12.1%. The company's 'growth' stock holdings had a "torrid" time, chair Beatrice Hollond said, substantially underperforming cheaper 'value' exposure.

The private equity portion of the portfolio delivered a return of 4.7% over the first six months. However, as the year progresses, Hollond is expecting a downward revision, reflecting the challenging backdrop in the public markets.

Manager Paul Niven has continued to make selective investments in private equity and agreed a new programme of exposure in leading growth and venture managers, managed by Pantheon.

The NAV per share closed at 892.8p compared with 998.7p at the end of 2021. The trust started the year with a gearing level of 9.4% and ended the first half of 2022 at 6.5%.

Looking ahead, Hollond said that while the company expects the immediate outlook to continue to present a challenge the trust's portfolio is "sufficiently diversified to provide protection from over-exposure to any one theme driving markets".

"As noted earlier, our gearing levels have been reduced and our manager has tilted the portfolio towards areas more likely to benefit from a change in the investment landscape," she said.

Hollond noted that despite a strong recovery from the pandemic significant uncertainty remained with respect to the company's full year income, adding it is unlikely that earnings will cover the full year dividend payment to shareholders.

"Therefore, as was the case in 2021, we expect to fund a proportion of the annual payment from our revenue reserve, which continues to represent over one year's worth of annual dividends."