Advisers curb inflation protection research

UK CPI climbs to 9.4%

Inflation protection drops to 14% of views, down from 17% over the previous quarter.
The number of advisers researching inflation protection as an investment outcome may have peaked, according to Square Mile’s latest quarterly Market Intelligence Report.

In an analysis of viewing patterns among advisers visiting Square Mile's Academy of Funds, the research house revealed that inflation protection had dropped off at 14% over the course of the second quarter, down from 17% over the previous three months.

While interest in inflation protection dissipated slightly, there was an uptick in searches for capital accumulation, which accounted for 47%, up from 45% in the first quarter.

As markets await further central bank decisions on monetary tightening, advisers had been actively watching bond performance, with the M&G Floating Rate High Yield fund receiving the most views over the period, followed by the AXA Global Short Duration Bond fund.

US inflation climbs to 9.1% in June 

The IA UK All Companies, IA Sterling Strategic Bond and IA UK Equity Income remained the most viewed sectors, accounting for 13%, 11% and 7% of views respectively, while at an asset class level, equities continued to dominate, though fixed income searches increased by 3.8 percentage points, to 27.5%, reversing declines from previous quarters.  

"There was little let up to the challenges that have presented headwinds to markets over previous quarters.  Inflation continued to march upwards, hitting bond prices and driving up yields, while the shadow of a potentially recessionary environment led to a sell-off in equities globally," said Jock Glover, strategic relationships director at Square Mile.

"The UK, however, was bolstered by its heavy weighting to the energy companies, whose valuations have been increased by the war in Ukraine, and multinational firms which have benefitted from a weakened sterling." 

Bonds: have we reached the bottom yet?

Square Mile's Fund Dashboard registered a strong uptick in users of its opinion pillar, which increased by 12.5% percentage points to 36%. While ESG had previously dominated views, its share dropped from 43% to 26%, while views of the performance pillar doubled, from 10% to 20%, indicating advisers had been paying greater attention to resilience against a backdrop of increased market uncertainty. 

"The fact that the opinion pillar of the Fund Dashboard was so widely visited suggests that, now more than ever, fund selectors are seeking independent and informed analysis of investment strategies either to validate their selections or to research new options suitable for this period of ongoing market uncertainty," added Glover.

