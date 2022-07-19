Palace Capital loses three board members amid strategy shift

The strategy announced by the board on 4 July sought to reposition the company as an ESG-driven regional office market specialist.

Senior independent director Mickola Wilson and non-executive directors Paula Dillon and Kim Taylor-Smith have resigned from the board effective immediately. This leaves the board with no independent directors, but the company said it will look to appoint a new non-executive director in due course.

"I would like to thank Mickola, Kim and Paula for their dedication and commitment to Palace Capital, and we wish them all the best for the future," said Steven Owen, interim executive chair until the appointment of a new CEO, following the departure of co-founder Neil Sinclair.

Palace Capital drives ESG agenda across regional office portfolio

A strategy update was announced on 4 July, which caused backlash from shareholders due to concerns over the change and lack of performance of the company.

The new strategy sought to reposition the company as an ESG-driven regional office market specialist. The board said it would be selling its industrial portfolio to fund this change and look into new opportunities in the regional office market.

In light of shareholder feedback following that update, the board decided to amend the strategy by focusing on maximising cash returns to shareholders whilst remaining "mindful of consolidation in the real estate sector as part of its considerations".

The board will proceed with the sale of the £46.5m industrial portfolio, which is intended to be distributed to shareholders by either a special dividend or buyback via a tender offer. Non-core investments and the residential apartment holdings in York will also be sold and distributed.

"It is clear that shareholders did not agree with the strategy put in place by the board to focus on regional offices," QuotedData said in an analyst note.

"A sale of the business to a peer or private company now looks a strong possibility given its share price discount to NAV and lack of support from shareholders in continuing to pursue its growth strategy. The resignation of three independent directors does not bode well for the company continuing."

A share buyback programme to repurchase up to 2.3m ordinary shares, representing 5% of the company's ordinary shares, was completed on 11 July 2022 at an average price of 260p, which represents a 33% discount to the last reported EPRA NTA per share.