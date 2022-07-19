Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

Polacek, Ordway and Prakash

clock • 2 min read
Jerry Polacek (pictured), alongside Matthew Ordway and Prashanth Prakash will depart the firm "to pursue a new venture".
Image:

Jerry Polacek (pictured), alongside Matthew Ordway and Prashanth Prakash will depart the firm "to pursue a new venture".

Ecofin US Renewables portfolio managers Jerry Polacek, Matthew Ordway and Prashanth Prakash have resigned from their roles at the trust’s manager Ecofin Advisors.

The firm told the trust's board that the ongoing asset management of the existing portfolio will be unaffected by their departure. 

Senior managing director Ed Russell will continue to direct the Ecofin team and the portfolio will be operationally managed by the firm's dedicated asset management team under the direction of Jason Benson, director - clean energy and infrastructure.

Tim Bond departs Odey

Senior leadership will work with the departing managers over the coming weeks to facilitate a smooth transition, the board said in a LSE announcement. The company will provide updates regarding the hiring of new lead portfolio managers in due course.

In an analyst note, Numis said that the departure of the lead managers is "clearly a set-back" for the trust, which is likely to leave shareholders disappointed. 

"RNEW has struggled to scale since its modest $125m IPO (vs $250m target) in December 2020. It is fully invested in a portfolio of seven solar assets (across six states) with a weighted average PPA term of 17 years, and $9.1m drawn on its RCF," the analyst said. 

"In May, management cited a near term pipeline of two assets totalling $51m and a broader pipeline of $3bn, but this was not enough to attract significant additional capital in its placing which raised proceeds of $13.1m at $1.015 (vs a $25m target). Despite the lack of scale, the current share price of $1.02 still represents a premium to its last NAV of 97.6 cents."

Barings EMEA manager departs

Numis compared this to the US Solar fund, which has a portfolio of six US solar assets with a weighted average PPA term of 14.4 years to investment grade counterparties and is trading on a discount of around 9%. 

"Compared with the broader Renewable IC space, ten of which target UK and European markets, US focused funds have struggled to capture investor attention, despite offering exposure to long term contracts, rather than merchant revenues," the note read.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Palace Capital loses three board members amid strategy shift

30% Club: FTSE 100 ahead of S&P 500 and TSX 60 on D&I

More on Investment Trusts

The strategy announced by the board on 4 July sought to reposition the company as an ESG-driven regional office market specialist.
Investment Trusts

Palace Capital loses three board members amid strategy shift

No independent directors remain

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
Duncan MacInnes is manager of the trust
Multi-asset

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

Resilient premium

Eve Maddox-Jones
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust shares stories of social impact
Investment Trusts

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust shares stories of social impact

In its short existence, the Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has touched the lives of many disadvantaged and vulnerable people across the UK, as these stories tell

Schroders
clock 14 July 2022 • 10 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
06

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot