Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

The firm told the trust's board that the ongoing asset management of the existing portfolio will be unaffected by their departure.

Senior managing director Ed Russell will continue to direct the Ecofin team and the portfolio will be operationally managed by the firm's dedicated asset management team under the direction of Jason Benson, director - clean energy and infrastructure.

Tim Bond departs Odey

Senior leadership will work with the departing managers over the coming weeks to facilitate a smooth transition, the board said in a LSE announcement. The company will provide updates regarding the hiring of new lead portfolio managers in due course.

In an analyst note, Numis said that the departure of the lead managers is "clearly a set-back" for the trust, which is likely to leave shareholders disappointed.

"RNEW has struggled to scale since its modest $125m IPO (vs $250m target) in December 2020. It is fully invested in a portfolio of seven solar assets (across six states) with a weighted average PPA term of 17 years, and $9.1m drawn on its RCF," the analyst said.

"In May, management cited a near term pipeline of two assets totalling $51m and a broader pipeline of $3bn, but this was not enough to attract significant additional capital in its placing which raised proceeds of $13.1m at $1.015 (vs a $25m target). Despite the lack of scale, the current share price of $1.02 still represents a premium to its last NAV of 97.6 cents."

Barings EMEA manager departs

Numis compared this to the US Solar fund, which has a portfolio of six US solar assets with a weighted average PPA term of 14.4 years to investment grade counterparties and is trading on a discount of around 9%.

"Compared with the broader Renewable IC space, ten of which target UK and European markets, US focused funds have struggled to capture investor attention, despite offering exposure to long term contracts, rather than merchant revenues," the note read.