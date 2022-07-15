New abrdn fund targets Chinese small and mid-caps

The portfolio will invest in both on and offshore assets, including the Shanghai Star Market, the science and technology-focused equities market established in 2019.

It will primarily invest across four themes: aspiration, health, technology and green, holding between 30-60 stocks.

The latter theme has been topical within China economically and was discussed in detail in the government's latest latest Five Year Plan. This economic and social mapping lays out China's economic development initiative for the upcoming five-year period.

Environmental concerns and the need to transition to more renewable energy sources has become a global focus and China has been highly scrutinised given the amount of carbon it produces.

The firm said the investment opportunity here lies in EV charging station makers, as well as solar panel and battery production.

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities for abrdn, said that small and mid-cap stocks are "the economic backbone of China, offering attractive valuations and significant alpha potential".

"They hold lower regulatory risk as attention and scrutiny has mainly been focused on large companies. Smaller companies, meanwhile, are benefitting from policy support aimed at promoting more competition and innovation," he explained.

Regulations have been a big topic in China in the past 12 months, as the government's crackdown on education and property sent the stock market into a spiral last year, keeping many cautious investors out of the market. These mainly hit the top-end of the all-cap space, however, which sits outside of the fund's investment remit.

Fees for retail investors will be 1.75%.

"Furthermore, coverage of SMIDs by brokers tends to be relatively thin, providing an information edge for active investors who carry out their own due diligence and research - it is an exciting time to open up these diverse opportunities to investors," Yeo said.

"abrdn is proud to be one the first asset managers to have developed a dedicated China SMID capability."