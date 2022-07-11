SIF 2022: Key takeaways from Ninety One's Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans

In this short video, Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans from Ninety One discuss key talking points from their session at the Sustainable Investment Festival 2022.
The asset management industry is at the early stages of a fundamental shift in how companies need to consider the interests of all key stakeholders, they argue, adding it is no longer sufficient to focus solely on profits.
Cooper and Evans also warn the industry must not get "too carried away" with regulation at the risk of producing "sustainability by numbers".