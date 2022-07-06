£6.4bn withdrawn from UK funds since June 2021

This marks the longest run of continuous outflows in the history of the Fund Flow Index (FFI), during which time, £6.44bn has been withdrawn from UK equity funds.

Calastone analysts said that UK-focused funds have been driven especially by a sharp drop in buying interest - sell orders have only increased slightly.

But the UK was just the main headliner in what was a poor month for equities in general as the global bear market rattled investors' confidence.

Investors withdrew a net £1.1bn of their equity-fund holdings during the month, taking 2022's cumulative net outflow to £1.9bn.

The only time outflows surpassed this was in March 2020, when the reality of Covid catalysed a major equity sell-off, causing the sharpest bear market in history at the time.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said that signs of optimism in markets were rare and even though UK stocks were not technically in bear market territory investors were still dumping them quickly.

"This reflects the home-market bias in UK investor portfolios. A reduction in appetite to hold equities will inevitably hit UK-focused funds harder. There might be some bottom-fishing going on too, with some switching from recently outperforming UK equities to very hard-hit North American ones - we noted North American funds saw buying in June," he said.

It was not just active funds taking the hit, as passives suffered the second-worst month on record in June (with the worst being March this year), even when the positive flows into ESG-focused products was counted.

Since January 2022, outflows from passives totalled £2.6bn, a stark contrast to the £633m of inflows into active funds.

Glyn explained that this trend was because even "in falling markets, active funds tend to have more opportunities to outperform and this may be driving behaviour".

In the active space, the majority of the inflows went into ESG and income focused funds, which "continued to shine", despite sizeable market headwinds, analysts said.

ESG investment options have collected £2.3bn worth of inflows year-to-date, while income enjoyed its third consecutive month of inflows following years of continuous selling.

Calastone analysts said that this was due to a switch into more defensive assets from investors choosing "options more likely to ride out the downturn in the market and the real economy".

Seeking out market safe havens from volatility has been a major driver to investor movements the past few months, leading many to new opportunities.

Property funds had their first net inflows in almost four years, "a notable exception to the general air of despondency", analysts said.

"After suffering outflows for a record 44 months until May, June saw investors add £134m to the sector, the best month since June 2015. Calastone has been reporting a decline in outflows since early 2022, and first noted a decisive reversal towards inflows in the final week of May."