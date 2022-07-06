Survey: Young investors making more ethical and diverse investments

In a new survey, 82% of UK investors between 18 and 34 said they were willing to take a hit on returns for fully ethical investments, compared to just 36% of investors over 55. Furthermore, three quarters of young investors stated that they actively prioritise positive social impact when making investment decisions.

The survey, which interviewed 1080 UK adults with over £10,000 invested, was conducted jointly by AML Group and The Nursery.

Younger investors are now also increasingly holding higher risk and more diverse portfolios. 37% of young investors stated that they are making ‘higher risk decisions' with almost half (46%) taking more investment risks as inflation rises. Meanwhile, 33% of young investors hold at least three products, compared to just 9% of investors over 55.

Another worrying trend identified by the survey is a disconnect between the knowledge and assumed knowledge of young investors. 54% of young investors considered themselves ‘financially knowledgeable', compared to 28% of investors aged 55-64.

However, only 18% of young investors understood what the ‘E' in ESG stands for, while 64% claimed to not know the Bank of England's interest rate.

Christian Barnes, head of strategy at AML Group, said: "Especially among younger investors, we're seeing a pattern of breadth and variety not only in asset types but in sources of influence and ‘advice', in attitudes to risk, ‘retirement' and ‘ethical' investing. This broadening of range extends beyond investing into employment trends, income sources, even signs of crisis fatigue."

Investors shun active management and technology as cost-of-living fears rise

‘Finfluencers' are also increasingly playing an important role for young investors, with over half of them currently following a ‘finfluencer' online, and 69% stating they are swayed by the ones they follow. 40% identify Elon Musk as someone they trust to offer good financial advice.

"There would appear to be something of a gambler's mindset amongst younger investors," added David Alterman, CEO, The Nursery Research & Planning. "Perhaps because they are too easily influenced by finfluencers the aspirational side of investing draws them to greater risk - and this is at its clearest when we look at cryptocurrency."

Cryptocurrency is another top area for young investors. While only 18% of UK investors currently hold crypto as part of their investment portfolio, 76% of young investors stated that they would invest in cryptocurrency.

Looking to the future, 75% of young investors identified crypto as a future mainstream investment choice and 70% stated NFTs would become ‘more mainstream' in five years-time.

Looking to broader results among all age groups, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation were identified as the most important factors impacting returns, at 55% and 54% respectively.

Equities are the most commonly held investment products for investors (51%), while Aviva (47%) and Hargreaves Lansdown (46%) identified as brands ‘on the up'.