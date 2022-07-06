Economic secretary John Glen resigns

Glen, who has held the office since January 2018, tweeted his resignation letter at just after 11am this morning.

He said that he was unable to reconcile his commitment to "the role and the financial services sector" with his lack of faith in the government.

Nadhim Zahawi appointed chancellor following Sunak resignation

Glen cited the handling of Chris Pincher's appointment to deputy chief whip and its subsequent fallout, particularly Johnson's "poor judgement" as a particular reason for his exit.

"Recent events… have made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience," he wrote.

He praised the "unstinting hard work and brilliance" of the Treasury civil servants, adding that he had completed his work on the "vital reforms" to financial services, leaving them in a fit state to be presented to parliament.

He concluded: "The country deserves better, and I must return to the backbenches to dedicate myself to the service of the people of Salisbury and South Wiltshire."