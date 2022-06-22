Liontrust boasts 41% revenue increase in face of 'challenging period short term'

Majedie acquisition added £5.2bn value

clock • 2 min read
Liontrust Asset Management chief executive John Ions urged for long-term focus amid short-term volatility
Image:

Liontrust Asset Management chief executive John Ions urged for long-term focus amid short-term volatility

Liontrust Asset Management revealed it made gross profit of £231m in the past financial year, a 41% increase on the 2020-21 period.

As of 31 March 2022, assets under management and advice (AuMA) were £33.5bn, up 8.5% on 2021's results (£30.9bn).

The acquisition of Majedie Asset Management back in April added £5.2bn to the AuMA, which would take the total up to £38.7bn, if included.

UK inflation hits 40 year high of 9.1% in May

The acquisition was one of the highlights for the group in what has been a tougher 2022 period.

In the chief executive's report, John Ions acknowledged that: "Liontrust experienced a more challenging period for short-term performance over the last few months of the financial year given the market rotation from quality growth stocks to value companies.

"This rotation has been exacerbated by rising inflation and subsequent increases in interest rates in the UK and US, with the former partly as a result of supply chain issues caused by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine."

Indeed, in Q4 2022, Liontrust experienced £0.4bn in outflows, "which reflected the negative sentiment among investors generally" as the Investment Association found that Q4 2021 was the first quarter of net negative retail flows for the industry since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Despite these stylistic headwinds, Liontrust enjoyed positive net inflows overall of £2.5bn for the past financial year.

Ions stood firm in Liontrust's investment process in the face of more choppy markets: "Whatever the challenges ahead for the global economy, our investment excellence, robust processes and high-quality service give me great confidence that over the long term we can continue to deliver positive outcomes for our investors and therefore our shareholders and other stakeholders."

He added that the teams have generally made "very few changes" to the companies they invest in "because of their belief in their long-term business models and the concomitant competitive advantages that support them".

"They have identified opportunities to add to existing holdings at cheaper valuations and in some cases invest in companies that were previously considered too expensive," he explained.

As well as its M&A activity, the company has expanded via its fund offering, the third pillar of its strategic objectives.

Ions said they had experienced a "growing demand for a broader range of funds" over the year, demand that was met with the launch of a European Growth and Global Dividend funds.

ESG remained a core part of Liontrust's business. The group signed the Net Zero Asset Managers' Initiative in May 2022, which it said "will surface the invisible in terms of the various approaches of investors".

"It will also enable a move from take, make, break to a sustainable future".

In the chair's statement, Alastair Barbour said these pledges, combined with internal governance structures "provide a solid platform on which the group can expand its expertise to ensure that Liontrust's offering in ESG and sustainable investment is fit for purpose for the next decade".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Growth stock pickers feel like 'a kid in a candy shop'

Schroders: The cost of living crisis is forcing investors to change their investment plans

More on Funds

Offered to both institutional and retail investors, the portfolio is a new sub-fund of the Luxembourg UCITS Goldman Sachs Funds SICAV.
Emerging markets

Goldman Sachs AM launches emerging markets ex-China equity fund

Benchmarked against MSCI ex-China index

Valeria Martinez
clock 21 June 2022 • 1 min read
Two new funds in LGIM's Future World ESG range
Funds

LGIM expands Future World ESG range with two equity heavy funds

Includes alternatives

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read
A group representing 43.6% of TI1 shareholders called for an Extraordinary General Meeting
Funds

Trian responds to shareholder claims of poor governance

Shareholders cited governance issues

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
03

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Growth stock pickers feel like 'a kid in a candy shop'

22 June 2022 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: ESG and sustainable investing - navigating adverse weather systems

20 June 2022 • 8 min read
06

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot