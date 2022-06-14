BlackRock launches Paris-aligned fixed income ETF

$1bn AuM in sustainable strategies

clock • 1 min read
BlackRock has launched the index fund with circa €50m seed.
Image:

BlackRock has launched the index fund with circa €50m seed.

Blackrock has launched a Paris agreement-aligned exchange traded fixed income fund with a €50m seed from Varma, the Helsinki-based pension insurance company.

The iShares € Corp Bond ESG Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF is designed to mitigate exposure to transition and physical climate risks and capture opportunities arising from the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

An Article 9-categorised fund, it will also screen out exposure to businesses involved in activities such as oil and gas, thermal coal, controversial weapons, high carbon electricity generation and social norm violations. 

The newly launched fund joins the firm's $1bn combined assets under management in 29 sustainable UCITS ETFs, up from only three funds in 2020. 

Blackrock expands proxy voting choice to more institutional investors

"As global investors increasingly seek to align with the transition to a low-carbon economy, there is also a need for independent, reliable and transparent benchmarks to measure the performance of companies that seek to meet or exceed the minimum standards of the Paris Agreement," said Manuela Sperandeo, BlackRock EMEA head of sustainable indexing.

"This launch provides investors with a consistent approach across iShares equities and fixed income PAB ETFs, ensuring solutions are available to build multi-asset Paris Aligned Benchmark portfolios."

The fund will track a newly designed Bloomberg MSCI index, which offers investors a fixed income specific methodology and reduces the absolute and intensity emissions versus parent by reweighting based on issuers. 

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
