VH Global Sustainable Energy to launch £150m proceed raise

May increase to £280m

VH GSEO is setting an issue price of 110p per new ordinary share with a maximum of 500m shares.
VH GSEO is setting an issue price of 110p per new ordinary share with a maximum of 500m shares.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (VH GSEO) is targeting £150m in proceeds to invest in three potential sustainable infrastructure opportunities to enhance its pipeline.

These are a £129.2m investment operating hydro power plant in Brazil, which is currently owned by a large European utility, and onshore wind in Mexico, comprising three operating wind farms valued at £70.8m and which are managed and operated by a leading European contractor.

Both projects target a yield of over 10%.

The third investment would be in flexible power and carbon capture and reuse in the UK, an £80m project which would be VH GSEO's third such project in the UK with the same operating partners and targeting a yield of 9%.

VH GSEO is planning to invest primarily in these three projects which it is looking acquire following its initial investment and as such has said it may increase the size of its initial issue to £280m.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise and investment policy change

The company hopes the three projects will diversify its portfolio, enhance its earnings and provide further capital growth, as well as contribute positive environmental and social impacts in local communities and in the world's energy transition towards net zero.

The proceeds will also go towards optimising the existing investments within VH GSEO's portfolio and other opportunities which may become available

VH GSEO is setting an issue price of 110p per new ordinary share with a maximum of 500m shares. The raise has yet to receive shareholder approval and so will be discussed at a general meeting to convene on 28 June 2022.

Bernie Bulkin, chair of GSEO, said: "We are delighted to announce a capital raising which will help us pursue an active pipeline of high-quality investment opportunities that will diversify our shareholders' portfolio by geography, technology, investment phase and revenue stream."

