Chris Iggo to chair new AXA IM investment institute

Will host external experts

Chris Iggo will also lead the investment institute’s advisory committee.
AXA Investment Managers has launched the AXA IM investment institute, with current CIO of AXA IM Core Chris Iggo appointed as chair, alongside his existing responsibilities.

The AXA IM investment institute aims to provide clients with access to timely insights on macro events, views on asset classes and long-term future trends such as sustainability, demographics, technology and regulations. 

"Research is central to all our investment decisions. The move will bring our experts closer together, allowing for greater collaboration on a range of topics from sustainability to future trends. I look forward to chairing our first committee meeting," said Chris Iggo. 

The institute will aim to encourage an open forum by inviting recognised external experts to provide their views on a range of business, responsible investing and macroeconomic topics. 

"Bringing our expert views together under the AXA IM investment institute allows not only clients but anyone to access the broadest possible perspectives from across AXA IM's research and investment teams, to help guide decisions they make for their portfolios," said the executive chairman at AXA IM, Marco Morelli. 

Iggo will lead the investment institute's advisory committee, which will be made up of representatives from AXA IM Core, IM Alts and senior members of the macroeconomic research, ESG research and Quant Lab teams. Up to three external committee members who are yet to be determined will be appointed.

The institute will also host regular "AXA IM institute talks", a series of video discussions and interviews hosted by the chair, who will be joined by members of the committee and external guests. 

 

