F&C among investment trusts set to benefit from upcoming FTSE reshuffle

The latest FTSE quarterly review comes amid an evaporation of investor confidence due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown research, the F&C investment trust, which aims to secure long-term growth in capital and income from a global portfolio of listed equities and unlisted securities, is a contender for entry due to strong performance in May.

The Foresight Solar fund could also make its way back into the FTSE 250 in the upcoming FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review due to strong appetite for renewable energy stocks.

The fund has regained its shine amid a change in the direction of its diversified portfolio, having won shareholder approval to focus on battery storage alongside its ground based solar plants. There appears to be confidence in the strategy bearing fruit with shares climbing sharply since the start of the year, according to senior investment and markets analyst at HL Susannah Streeter.

Another contender to join the FTSE 250 in the mid cap league is Supermarket Income REIT, as it appears to be a beneficiary of investors looking for more stable income prospects amid the market volatility. The trust aims to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of supermarket real estate assets in the UK.

"The latest quarterly review comes amid an evaporation of investor confidence as worries ratchet up about the impact of soaring inflation and rising interest rates on growth at a time when the global economy is still adjusting to changes brought about by the pandemic," said Streeter.

Beyond investment trusts, fast fashion retailer ASOS is set to be re-styled as a FTSE 250 stock, following its entry onto the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The company plans to increase sales from £3.9bn to £7bn over the next three to four years, and more than triple profit margins. But it will have to deal with the cost of living squeeze, which is set to limit the amount consumers will be prepared to spend on fast fashion.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail faces potential demotion from the FTSE 100. Despite its accelerated modernisation drive boosting profitability, worries about inflation are weighing on the stock, with the company warning that stamp prices may have to rise again as it faces a raft of higher prices from energy to labour costs.

The FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review is based on closing prices on Tuesday 31 May and is due to be announced on Wednesday 1 June, with changes effective from Monday 20 June.