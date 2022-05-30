Orbis reduces performance fee following 'tough' start to the year

Orbis Investments is reducing its performance fee charge from 50% of outperformance to 40%, commencing at the start of next month.

The asset manager has no up-front charges on its funds but does have a performance fee of the outperformance of the fund over the MSCI World benchmark.

Dan Brocklebank, director UK at Orbis Investments, said that the reason for the reduction was the performance of several funds in the past few months and to make the fee structure "more favourable to clients".

Quilter appoints Berkeley Group's Glyn Barker as chair

He said that since the start of the year "markets appear to be returning to a more valuation-driven mindset and, after a tough period, our Global Cautious and Global Balanced funds have just recovered their prior performance highwater marks".

The aforementioned funds are both up year-to-date versus the MSCI World index, returning 12.2% and 8.1%, respectively, according to FE fundinfo data. The index lost 6.2% during the same time period.

The firm's third fund, Orbis Global Equity Standard is down year-to-date, having lost 0.7%.

Orbis characterises itself as a "fundamental, long-term contrarian [investment firm]" and Brocklebank said the firm is "excited about [its] potential to deliver value for our clients in the current environment".

Once the changes come into effect later this week "rather than sharing outperformance in a 50:50 ratio we will lower the fee rate to 40% of outperformance so that clients will retain a clear majority (60%) of future outperformance generated," Brocklebank said.

 

