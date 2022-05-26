Scottish Mortgage annual report: Reiterates confidence on Tesla but admits mistake on China

At the beginning of the report, which covers the 12 month period till the end of March, the chair called for "caution against drawing any meaningful conclusions" around the performance of the trust. For the period in question the NAV fell 13.1% and its share price dropped 9.5%. Since then the share price has since plummeted much further, down 43.1% since the beginning of the year.

Part of this drop is because of the company's second largest holding, Tesla, which made up 6.6% of the portfolio at the end of March. Tesla's share price has fallen 42.6% so far this year.

While the managers, Lawrence Burns and Tom Slater, said while they had been reducing their holding in the company, they stood by the company despite periods of "intense discomfort".

A graph in the report showed six periods of share price falls which ranged from 38% to 57%, the most recent fall brings the total number of "discomforting" drops to seven.

"Giving up on Tesla, on any one of those seven occasions, would have been catastrophic to the returns of Scottish Mortgage shareholders," the managers said in the report.

However, they noted these periods require "honest reflection" and said they had "revisited" Tesla and other holding's future possible scenarios as a result.

China concerns

While the managers stood by their significant Tesla holding, they were less steadfast in their conviction on Chinese online companies.

"In retrospect, it has been a mistake to reduce our holdings in western online platform companies rather than their Chinese counterparts", they stated, noting the impact of regulation on the sector.

They added there is a twofold challenge for western investors: "Incorporating the low but increased chances of future US sanctions into their evaluation of Chinese investments and considering how the Chinese state may limit the upside in stock prices for the breakthrough winners".

While the managers said their Chinese holdings remain "largely unchanged" during the turbulent times their allocation to the country has reduced dramatically in the 12 months covered by the report. It stood at 23.7% of the portfolio in March 2021 and at 15.8% at the end of the next year.

One of the US online platforms that was reduced was Amazon, which stood as the fourth highest holding at the end of March 2021 with 5% of AUM, and had dropped to 3% by a year later.

Reductions in both Amazon and Tesla have been placed into Moderna, which they felt the market was undervaluing.

"While the market focus has been on the longevity of Covid vaccine revenues we have felt this overlooks the progress being made to apply its mRNA technology to a broader range of healthcare problems such as flu, Zika, HIV and even cancer," they managers stated.

Moderna was the top holding at 7.1% of the overall portfolio at the end of March this year.

Shift in private strategy

The managers added that the private portfolio is producing most of their new ideas, and those considered this year were Solugen, a synthetic biology company seeking to produce chemicals through low-carbon processes, Redwood Materials, a battery recycling company and Capsule, an online pharmacist.

Burns and Slater noted that while in the past "most exciting investments have had digital business models" they are now considering more companies with "physical products".

The trust held seven unlisted companies at the end of March, making up a total of 11.3% of the overall AUM.

Dividend debate

Last week (19 May) the trust stated it was raising it dividend by 5% to 3.59 pence.

In her statement the Chair, Fiona McBain, said the board had undertaken a "careful discussion" around the dividend and the decision came after "taking into consideration several factors such as the income generated from the portfolio, capital appreciation in recent years and the recent increase in inflation".

The trust's revenues were "insufficient" to cover the dividend and so the "majority will be paid from realised capital reserves".

"Collectively, we believe this to be appropriate, given the relatively immaterial size of the element paid from capital compared with the scale of the distributable capital gains achieved over the long-term," the chair said.