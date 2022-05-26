Fidelity's Nicholls bets on Alibaba and ByteDance

In a portfolio update today (26 May), Nicholls argued that despite negative market sentiment there were strong opportunities in the country, stating that he had increased his personal holdings in the trust and risen net gearing for the portfolio up to over 124%.

Nicholls noted that factoring out the value of cash and investments, Alibaba "is trading at a single digit price/earnings ratio. Although it does face some competitive challenges, it remains the dominant platform in China and generates very high returns on capital".

He went on to argue that despite "plenty of challenges that are facing companies on the ground" in China, the country's long-term structural growth drivers put the trust in a good position.

The trust, which is currently trading at a discount of 8.83%, is currently underweight in consumer discretionary positions due to Nicholl's prediction that there will be short-term consumer sector pressures.

Slowing economic growth in China, partially caused by the slowing consumer activity and supply chain squeezes from the country's 'Zero-Covid' policy, has caused market sentiment on the country to sour.

Nevertheless, he sees "good potential for the unleashing of spending power as the country comes out of the pandemic".

Industry Voice: Putting China's Woes Into Perspective

Nicholls was also keen to highlight the unlisted positions within the trust, which makes up over 14% of the portfolio, and includes ByteDance, owners of Douyin and Tiktok. The company "remains a major holding in this space and the company continues to deliver very strong revenue and profit growth".

He added: "The fact that world leading companies such as ByteDance and DJI International are still private, illustrates the importance of looking beyond the listed universe. Notably, two of the unlisted positions - HR management software provider Beisen and auto maintenance platform Tuhu Car - have applied for listings in Hong Kong."

Broader picture

When examining the macroeconomic conditions of the country, Nicholls argued that the macro conditions look favourable, as the country is seeing "increased action on both the monetary and fiscal side to support economic growth" with the recent interest rate cuts and targeted easing measures in the struggling property sector.

He also noted that the market reaction to regulatory changes has left some stocks as appealing investment opportunities, adding that "this includes some smaller companies that could actually be beneficiaries of regulatory changes since many of the new reforms focus more on larger companies".

QuotedData's Carthew: Asian trusts succeeding despite China

The trust has also moved more into industrials, which now stands as the largest sector overweight position in the portfolio. Nicholls argued that the trend of industry consolidation was pushing his faith in the sector, noting that "areas like building materials in China are very fragmented relative to what one sees in the more mature markets". Despite recent property market troubles, he said he maintains "a high level of conviction in the long-term story and see significant potential for future upside as sentiment and fundamentals start to improve".

He added, that he continued to be bullish on insurers within financials, due to the growth prospects from demographic trends and rising incomes, leading to the sector being "very attractively valued versus their mid-term growth prospects on all metrics."