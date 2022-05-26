Fidelity's Nicholls bets on Alibaba and ByteDance

Predicts short-term slowdown

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 3 min read
Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of the Fidelity China Special Situations trust
Image:

Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of the Fidelity China Special Situations trust

The recent tech stock drop in China has left opportunities to scoop up big names in the sector, said Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of the Fidelity China Special Situations trust.

In a portfolio update today (26 May), Nicholls argued that despite negative market sentiment there were strong opportunities in the country, stating that he had increased his personal holdings in the trust and risen net gearing for the portfolio up to over 124%.

Nicholls noted that factoring out the value of cash and investments, Alibaba "is trading at a single digit price/earnings ratio. Although it does face some competitive challenges, it remains the dominant platform in China and generates very high returns on capital".

He went on to argue that despite "plenty of challenges that are facing companies on the ground" in China, the country's long-term structural growth drivers put the trust in a good position.

The trust, which is currently trading at a discount of 8.83%, is currently underweight in consumer discretionary positions due to Nicholl's prediction that there will be short-term consumer sector pressures.

Slowing economic growth in China, partially caused by the slowing consumer activity and supply chain squeezes from the country's 'Zero-Covid' policy, has caused market sentiment on the country to sour.

Nevertheless, he sees "good potential for the unleashing of spending power as the country comes out of the pandemic".

Industry Voice: Putting China's Woes Into Perspective

Nicholls was also keen to highlight the unlisted positions within the trust, which makes up over 14% of the portfolio, and includes ByteDance, owners of Douyin and Tiktok. The company "remains a major holding in this space and the company continues to deliver very strong revenue and profit growth".

He added: "The fact that world leading companies such as ByteDance and DJI International are still private, illustrates the importance of looking beyond the listed universe. Notably, two of the unlisted positions - HR management software provider Beisen and auto maintenance platform Tuhu Car - have applied for listings in Hong Kong."

Broader picture

When examining the macroeconomic conditions of the country, Nicholls argued that the macro conditions look favourable, as the country is seeing "increased action on both the monetary and fiscal side to support economic growth" with the recent interest rate cuts and targeted easing measures in the struggling property sector.

He also noted that the market reaction to regulatory changes has left some stocks as appealing investment opportunities, adding that "this includes some smaller companies that could actually be beneficiaries of regulatory changes since many of the new reforms focus more on larger companies".

QuotedData's Carthew: Asian trusts succeeding despite China

The trust has also moved more into industrials, which now stands as the largest sector overweight position in the portfolio. Nicholls argued that the trend of industry consolidation was pushing his faith in the sector, noting that "areas like building materials in China are very fragmented relative to what one sees in the more mature markets". Despite recent property market troubles, he said he maintains "a high level of conviction in the long-term story and see significant potential for future upside as sentiment and fundamentals start to improve".

He added, that he continued to be bullish on insurers within financials, due to the growth prospects from demographic trends and rising incomes, leading to the sector being "very attractively valued versus their mid-term growth prospects on all metrics."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

SEC unveils new ESG fund disclosure and naming requirements

Only 14.5% of hedge fund leadership female

More on Investment Trusts

Tom Slater is a co-manager on the trust
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage annual report: Reiterates confidence on Tesla but admits mistake on China

Dividend paid through capital reserves

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
John Redwood, chief global strategist for Charles Stanley
Equities

Charles Stanley's Redwood: Chimerica is so last decade

Both have hit problems in 2022

John Redwood
clock 25 May 2022 • 6 min read
Nick Train has been increasing his 'skin in the game'
Investment Trusts

Train buys 1.2m shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in 20 months

1.9% of issued share capital

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
02

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

SEC fines BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5m for greenwashing

24 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Biodiversity loss - The other systemic crisis

23 May 2022 • 6 min read
05

Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

23 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry asks 'what sort of culture HSBC is breeding' in wake of Stuart Kirk suspension

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot