Hargreaves Lansdown launches ETF research arm

Led by Alex Watkins and Kate Marshall

clock • 1 min read
HL's new ETF research includes the analysis on ESG integration, process and performance
Image:

HL's new ETF research includes the analysis on ESG integration, process and performance

Bristol-based investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has expanded its fund research capabilities with the launch of a new ETF research arm.

The research arm will be led by passive fund analyst Alex Watkins and supported by Kate Marshall and the rest of the senior research team. 

"I am extremely pleased to confirm that we have launched exchange traded funds research for our clients," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The research covers the same key areas for all our collective analysis; the people, process, ESG integration, culture, price and performance of ETFs...This is an exciting step in developing our research processes to meet the emerging needs of our growing client base."

Hargreaves Lansdown preps for fund launches with series of hires

The first four research updates were published earlier this month and include Vanguard's S&P 500 and FTSE 250 ETFs, the State Street FTSE All-Share ETF and iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF. 

Other ETFs which will be covered include the Vanguard UK Gilts, Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan and SSGA SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS, which will be rolled out over the coming months. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Columbia Threadneedle's Simon Bond to retire after 37-year career

Natixis IM expands asset and wealth management committee

More on ETFs

Smouha manages the GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund
Funds

GAM's Anthony Smouha named FE Alpha Manager of the Year

One of two wins for Smouha

Christopher Marchant
clock 19 May 2022 • 1 min read
Tracks the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.
ETFs

Grayscale Investments launches Future of Finance UCITS ETF

First European launch

Georgie Lee
clock 17 May 2022 • 1 min read
Investors in the UK and across the continent were cautious in the wake of recent events such as the war in Ukraine.
Funds

BlackRock records third consecutive month of redemptions

Market still constrained across Europe

Christopher Marchant
clock 12 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
25 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot