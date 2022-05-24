Hargreaves Lansdown launches ETF research arm

HL's new ETF research includes the analysis on ESG integration, process and performance

The research arm will be led by passive fund analyst Alex Watkins and supported by Kate Marshall and the rest of the senior research team.

"I am extremely pleased to confirm that we have launched exchange traded funds research for our clients," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The research covers the same key areas for all our collective analysis; the people, process, ESG integration, culture, price and performance of ETFs...This is an exciting step in developing our research processes to meet the emerging needs of our growing client base."

The first four research updates were published earlier this month and include Vanguard's S&P 500 and FTSE 250 ETFs, the State Street FTSE All-Share ETF and iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF.

Other ETFs which will be covered include the Vanguard UK Gilts, Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan and SSGA SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS, which will be rolled out over the coming months.