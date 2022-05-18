Elon Musk pitched Twitter takeover bid before disclosing significant share ownership

James Baxter-Derrington
The 4 April filing also saw Musk declare himself a passive investor with "no present plans for a takeover offer".
Elon Musk raised a potential takeover bid with the Twitter board well before he disclosed his stake in the firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to documents filed by Twitter on 17 May, the Tesla CEO spoke with board members, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, on 27 March to discuss Musk potentially joining the board and also taking the social media company private.

These conversations also revealed that Musk had purchased a "significant stake of more than 5%" of Twitter's stock, the threshold for which an investor must disclose their stake. Musk did not file this with the SEC until 4 April, raising further questions about whether the rules were followed.

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over spam accounts

Musk has recently declared the deal is "temporarily on hold" over his uncertainties regarding the number of fake accounts on Twitter, a move some have suggested is a ploy to lower the price of the deal or walk away from the table all together.

The original deal saw the board and Musk agree to a transaction at $54.20 per share, which Twitter insists will go ahead, although Musk has tweeted that renegotiation is not off the table.

