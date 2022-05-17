Grayscale Investments launches Future of Finance UCITS ETF

First European launch

Tracks the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.
US digital asset specialist, Grayscale Investments, has entered the European exchange-traded fund (ETF) marketplace with the launch of the Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF).

The passively-managed fund, which will list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and the Deutsche Börse Xetra, tracks the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index, an index of companies at the intersection of finance, technology and digital assets.

Companies included are those that are "building the digital economy", according to Grayscale, and represent three 'Future of Finance' pillars: financial foundations, technology solutions, and digital asset infrastructure.

Asset managers, wealth managers, exchanges, and brokers come under the financial foundations umbrella, while digital asset infrastructure companies are defined as those directly involved in mining or managing activities within the digital asset space.

Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

"Through GFOF, European investors now have the opportunity to receive exposure to the companies that are pivotal to the evolution of the global financial system," said David LaValle, global head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments.

The fund will be "passported" across Europe.

Bloomberg and Grayscale launched the index back in January to track the evolving digital economy. Its constituents are those companies analysts project will "contribute significantly" to growth in the digital economy, including overall revenues, over the next two years.

