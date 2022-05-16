RLAM slams Shell climate plan and pledges to abstain on vote

Holds £1.2bn of Shell

RLAM stated that it would prefer for Shell to stop all exploration imminently
RLAM stated that it would prefer for Shell to stop all exploration imminently

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is set to to abstain on oil and gas giant Shell’s climate transition plan at its AGM, citing uncertainty over the plan’s potential to align with the minimum global warming targets of the Paris Agreement.

RLAM stated that "it cannot support the plan as it currently stands," in part due to an overdependence on nature based offsets and divestments, as the company continues to include strategies for further oil and gas frontier exploration between now and 2025.

RLAM also stated that its upcoming abstention vote at Shell's AGM reflects its own Net Zero engagement strategy, triggered by its commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI). RLAM holds 0.7% in Shell, worth approximately £1.2bn.

As a solution, RLAM stated it would prefer for Shell to stop all exploration imminently, in line with the most recent International Energy Agency and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports.

The firm also stated a desire to see more stringent short and medium-term targets at Shell that seek to reduce emissions in absolute terms and for all emission scopes, including scope 3 (indirect emissions in a company value chain).

Square Mile: 87% of advisers don't think responsible investing compromises returns

Carlota Garcia-Manas, head of engagement at RLAM, said: "RLAM has decided to abstain on Shell's climate transition plan. While we acknowledge the considerable progress made in Shell's climate efforts and the 2021 delivery, in our view, there is not enough certainty in the plan that it aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement."

Garcia-Manas also confirmed discussions with Shell over RLAM's own milestones on climate, and that RLAM was "encouraged" by Shells's inclusion of the full business value chain in its climate considerations.

