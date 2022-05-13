Barings EMEA manager departs

Maria Szczesna

1 min read
Maria Szczesna had been with the firm since 2006
Maria Szczesna, investment manager at Barings and member of the EMEA team, has decided to leave the firm, according to a stock exchange announcement.

Szczesna, who is a co-manager on the Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust and Barings Eastern Europe Strategy, has been with the firm since 2006.

The announcement, published by the board of the £83.3m EMEA Opportunities trust, said she had "decided to relinquish her portfolio management responsibilities to return to her home country for family reasons".

She will remain with the firm until July 2022 and the board of the trust said they "do not anticipate any portfolio management disruption".

Her fellow co-managers, Matthias Siller and Adnan El-Araby, will continue to share responsibilities.

The board said they were "very grateful" for Szczesna's involvement and "have every confidence in the team going forward to continue to invest the portfolio in accordance with the mandate".

 

