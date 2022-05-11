LXi REIT and Secure Income REIT pursue merger

The two property investment trusts are looking to merge

The merger would entail LXi to acquire the entire issued share capital of Secured Income (SIR), with the SIR shareholders entitled to receive 3.32 LXi shares for every SIR share they hold or a partial cash alternative.

According to the stock exchange announcement, if the partial cash alternative is fully taken up then following the merger, the LXi shareholders will hold 53% of the combined group and the SIR shareholders will hold 47%.

The merger of the two property trusts, £1.4bn LXi and SIR, will lead to "significant cost savings", the groups said, which they estimated at £8.6m a year. £7.5m of that would come from the savings of advisory fees, with the remainder coming from "operational cost savings".

The new combined group will have a portfolio of 346 properties that are 100% occupied.

Conditional on the merger, Amalfi, which is entirely financed by LXi shareholders, has agreed to acquire the investment adviser to SIR, Prestbury Investment Partners, for £40m.

Upon completion, some members of the Prestbury team will have an ongoing role in the combined trust, including board appointments and "ongoing consultants".

Cyrus Ardalan, Chair of LXi said: "The planned merger of the strongly performing businesses of LXi and SIR will create a substantial, complementary portfolio of attractive operating assets let on long-term, index-linked leases to a diverse group of strong tenants across a diversified mix of robust property sectors."

Ardalan also commented the merger would "further strengthen our position to benefit from significant future growth opportunities to enhance total shareholder returns".

Martin Moore, Chair of SIR added "SIR's Investment Adviser is transferring a very substantial stake into LXi, worth more than £140m, and through the appointment of key senior Prestbury team members by the enlarged LXi business, it will continue to bring its considerable experience and skill set to the the LXi Board and its talented and ambitious management team, while remaining firmly aligned with shareholders."

The merger is intended to be implemented by a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.